License of Asha Nursing Home suspended

Raiganj: Following two maternal death cases, the officials of North Dinajpur district administration have suspended the Clinical Establishment license of Dr Asha Nursing Home, a private nursing home at Ramganj in Islampur, for a month.



A meeting was held to review the two death cases and was chaired by Surendra Kumar Meena, District Magistrate, North Dinajpur.

Puran Sharma, Chief Medical Officer of Health of North Dinajpur district said: “Rangila Khatun and Rubina Khatun, two pregnant women from the Islampur block,

were admitted to a private nursing home at Ramganj of Islampur in August.

After delivery, the condition of both the patients deteriorated and they were shifted to North Bengal Medical College & Hospital. Later, they died.

After their deaths, we received complaints of lack of treatment facilities against the nursing home by families of the deceased. On the basis of the allegations, we visited the nursing home and found the non-availability of a medical officer in the nursing home. Other services were poor too.”

“They nursing home has been ordered to stop admitting new patients. The existing patients are to be shifted to the Islampur Super Specialty Hospital. Within one month they will have to make proper arrangements after which the suspension order will be reviewed,” added the CMOH.