LIC Mutual Fund enhances investor access with new branch in Serampore

Kolkata: LIC Mutual Fund (LIC MF), one of the renowned fund houses in India announced the opening of its branch in Serampore, a city in Hooghly district of Bengal.

The Serampore branch, in the satellite town of Kolkata, was the 48th branch of LIC MF and was inaugurated on September 4 by Ravi Kumar Jha, Managing

Director and CEO, LIC MF.

LIC Mutual Fund recognises Bengal as a key and promising market, driven by strong growth in both Assets Under Management (AUM) and investor participation. The Kolkata region alone accounts for an industry AUM of Rs 3.12 lakh crore, with LIC Mutual Fund contributing

Rs 2,042.87 crore to this. With over 36,000 investors in Kolkata itself, the region presents significant potential for

further expansion.

As Bengal continues to emerge as a thriving investment destination, there is ample opportunity for LIC Mutual Fund to deepen its presence and grow its share in this dynamic market.

Commenting on the development, Ravi Kumar Jha said: “This expansion of our branch network is a strategic step towards making mutual funds more accessible across the country, with a particular focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities. We believe that the next phase of growth in the mutual fund industry will be driven by investors from non-metro and semi-urban regions.

Our aim is to empower a broader segment of the population to participate in India’s economic progress.”