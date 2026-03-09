LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation donates bus

Kolkata: A bus was donated to World Renewal Spiritual Trust by the LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation at Bankura.



The programme was attended by Vivekananda Ghosh, senior divisional manager, Asansol division, Saumitra Kumar De, regional manager corporate communication, Eastern Zone and Ravi Shankar, manager sales.

On behalf of the trust, the sisters narrated their social activities throughout the year in the villages of the entire district.

While Ghosh highlighted the services rendered by LIC to the nation and society, De spoke about the benevolent initiatives undertaken by the LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation and the projects sanctioned and disbursed during the year.

Ananta Bhai of the trust spoke about the changing nature of today’s society and the impact of modern gadgets on rural life.