LIC Eastern Zone donates 150 guard rails to Kolkata Police

Kolkata: The Eastern Zonal Office in Kolkata hosted the Insurance Week Celebrations on September 1. The event was graced by the presence of JS Tolia, Zonal Manager, and SK De, Regional Manager-Corporate Communications.

Addressing the assembled employees, Tolia highlighted LIC’s unwavering legacy and its leading role in the Indian insurance sector. With a colossal asset base of approximately Rs 54 lakh crore, more than 27 crore active policies and a vast customer base of 20 crore individuals, LIC continues to be a cornerstone of financial security for millions across the nation. He emphasised that even with the arrival of 25 private competitors since 2000, LIC’s market share remains unchallenged, a testament to the public’s profound trust in the organisation.

The Zonal Manager also spoke about the need for LIC to evolve with the changing times. He acknowledged that the rise of AI and digital marketing has reshaped customer expectations, leading to demands for immediate, 24/7 service. In response, he announced that LIC is already on the path of digital innovation, with the launch of a new “super App” for agents and a customer-focused App on the way. Tolia called on all employees to become more customer-centric and to view every process and service through the lens of speed and efficiency. He stressed the importance of remaining vigilant and aggressive in both

business and marketing strategies to defend the company’s market share against the increasingly competitive private sector. On this occasion, LIC Eastern Zone donated 150 new Guard rails to Kolkata Police.