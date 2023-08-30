Library to come up at Balurghat Dist Hospital

A book library will be set up at Balurghat District Hospital soon. Krishnendu Bikas Bag, Superintendent, Balurghat District Hospital, said: “We are going to set up a book library at Balurghat District Hospital. All kinds of books in the Bengali and English language will be available here. It has been decided that the library will be built in the place that used to house the superintendent’s office earlier.”

Books authored by Rabindranath Tagore to Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay and from William Shakespeare to William Wordsworth can be found here.

“The relatives of patients come to the hospital accompanying them and at times, it becomes a long wait. In these circumstances, they can go to the library to spend time. We think that this will reduce the stress. Doctors, nurses and health workers can also read,” Bag stated.

He said that in the era of mobile phones, interest in reading books is steadily decreasing. “This library will be built from the hospital’s funds. Seating arrangements are being made in the room and it will be under CCTV surveillance. We will open this library very soon,” Bag said.