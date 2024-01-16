Library inaugurated at Balurghat Hospital

BALURGHAT: A library was inaugurated at Balurghat District Hospital on Tuesday by the Consumers Protection minister Biplab Mitra. This is the first-of-its-kind hospital library in North Bengal. A 10-bed Tuberculosis ward was also inaugurated on the same day by Mitra.



“Persons accompanying patients can be seen waiting in various places of the Balurghat District Hospital premises. Now they can use their time constructively with this unique initiative. It will reduce the mental fatigue of the patient’s family. Books are essential ingredients to overcome any kind of mental stress,” stated Mitra.

The library room has come up in the old office of the Superintendent of Balurghat District Hospital. This library was built on the hospital’s own initiative. For the security purposes, CCTV cameras were installed there.

Krishnendu Bikash Bag, Superintendent of Balurghat District Hospital said: “This is an era of mobile phones. Interest in books is on the decline. Reading books relieves people’s boredom. So we opened a library to alleviate the mental fatigue of the persons visiting the hospital. Our health workers also suffer from fatigue at times. Efforts have been made to make them book-oriented.”