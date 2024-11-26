Libraries in Siliguri face staff shortages

Siliguri: The libraries of Siliguri are grappling with a shortage of librarians. As the number of book readers is increasing in libraries, it has become difficult for the staff to maintain the libraries as many libraries do not have librarians.

However, the state government has already appointed librarians for seven libraries, but the problem remains far from resolved. There are 28 libraries in Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad area but only 14 currently have librarians. 11 libraries are operating without professional staff and three remain closed, stated Saikat Goswami, Assistant District Library Officer.

“In the Internet age, people had drifted away from books, but now we are witnessing a resurgence of interest in reading. This has led to an increase in library visits and the necessity for new librarians,” said Goswami.

The city’s libraries are gaining about 300 new regular readers, reflecting a growing interest in physical books instead of online editions. This trend has made the need for librarians critical, as 14 positions remain unfilled. Among the closed libraries, Matigara Mayadevi Library, Sukna Gulmohar Library and Deokota Library are temporarily shut down.

The surge in demand has prompted library authorities to prioritise expanding resources for readers. “We are adding more books and tables to accommodate the increasing number of readers. Our focus this year is on acquiring new books from the upcoming sub-district book fair, especially catering to readers preparing for competitive exams,” Goswami added.

Plans are also underway to build new reading rooms in response to the rising footfall. “We are striving to ensure that readers face no inconvenience despite the staff shortages. Managing the libraries has been challenging, but we are committed to enhancing facilities for our users,” Goswami assured.

Goswami is hopeful that the government will soon fill other posts for librarians at the earliest to resolve the problem.