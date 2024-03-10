Librarians appointed in seven libraries in Siliguri

Siliguri: With the aim of reviving nearly closed libraries of Siliguri and Sub-Divisional areas, the state government appointed librarians in government libraries. After the appointment of librarians, people started visiting those libraries.

Librarians have been appointed to seven government libraries in Siliguri and Sub Division area.

More books have been brought to the libraries to attract people towards book reading in libraries.

Saikat Goswami, an official of the District Library said: “There were less number of librarians compared to libraries which created difficulties in work. Now, seven librarians have been appointed in seven libraries. We hope the numbers of readers will also increase.”

Recently, the state government appointment librarians in Batasi Public Sports Association Rural library, Siliguri Udayan Memorial Rural Library, Baghajatin Pathagar in Pradhan Nagar, Siliguri, Gyan Sundari Library in Rathkhola, Siliguri, Chaterhat Arunaday Sangha Pathagar in Phansidewa, Nabarun Pathagar of Kharibari. A maximum of the librarians have already joined and rest will join within next week. From the past five years, one librarian had to manage three libraries together and therefore, the libraries were open only two days in a week.

Sneha Das, a resident of Bajbaj in South Bengal has been appointed as librarian at Udayan Memorial Sports Library in Siliguri.