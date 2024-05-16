LG India opens Business Innovation Centre in city

Kolkata: Kolkata hosted the opening of LG Electronics’ fifth Business Innovation Centre on Thursday, a facility devoted to presenting LG’s best-in-class enterprise, consumer and B2B2C products and solutions.



LG’s commitment to offering state-of-the-art solutions in a variety of industries is demonstrated by the LG Business Innovation Centre in Kolkata.

It offers a wide variety of items, such as cutting-edge consumer durables, information displays, commercial air conditioners and information technology. In order to promote innovation and teamwork, the centre provides a platform for users and enterprises to test

and experiment with innovative solutions.

Among the key highlights of the information display category are the 136 all-in-one LED screen, LG MAGNIT, LG transparent OLED signage and LG create board.

The Centre features the system air conditioning products and solutions. Attendees at the Business Centre can explore LG’s industry-leading Multi V 5 and Multi V S series, renowned for their exceptional COP and compatibility with a wide range of indoor units.

Architectural favourites, such as the Round Cassettes and 1-way cassettes, both recipients of the prestigious “Red Dot Design” award, are also on display.

Furthermore, visitors will have the opportunity to discover the innovative Hydro Kit, a popular solution in the hotel and hospital industries, offering simultaneous hot water generation (as a by-product) alongside air conditioning.Hemendu Sinha, Senior VP & Business Head, Business Solutions, LG Electronics India said: “We are excited to launch our newest Business Innovation Centre in Kolkata. This facility represents our commitment to providing innovative products & solutions to our customers and partners.

The Business Innovation Centre will enable us to showcase our most modern offerings and provide a platform for collaboration and co-creation of customised solutions with our partners.”