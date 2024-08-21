Letter doing rounds in social media ‘fake’: CBI

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday informed that a fake letter is circulating on social media and the Internet about a senior officer of the Central agency writing to the Home Ministry requesting for his withdrawal from the case owing to political pressure.



The letter mentioned that a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CBI, identified as Akash Nag, is requesting his withdrawal from the case. It was cited that the murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Hospital was orchestrated, four on-duty doctors were involved and the whole thing was carried out under the influence of politically connected people.

In the letter, it was also mentioned that continuous political involvement is hampering the probe.

However, despite the DIG signing as an officer in the Anti Corruption Branch, he wrote ‘DIG, Joint Director, crime branch.’ Usually, in such postings, CBI only mentions the name of the post and not the rank of the officer. Also, on the letterhead ‘Anti Corruption Branch’

was mentioned.

In the evening, CBI informed the said letter was fake and that there was no officer by the name Akash Nag in the Central agency.

The state government and the Kolkata Police had alleged that fake news was being spread over social media.Police had already summoned several people in connection with the alleged circulation of ‘fake news’ and cautioned a large number of people.