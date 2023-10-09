‘Let your children chase dreams instead of pressuring them to score more in exams’

Kolkata: The chairperson of West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) Sudeshna Roy requested parents to let their children chase dreams instead of pressuring them to score more in examinations.



As a part of WBCPCR’s plan to ensure all-round development of children by reaching out to the parents, the Commission along with its officials visited the century-old St Joseph’s Convent at Chandannagar.

Citing instances from her life, she said that she read a lot of books on scientific parenting before and after becoming a mother, and suggested that parents also need guidance and help.

“Help your children to make mistakes, guide them to accept defeat and rebound with more vigour, instead of scolding and victimising them,” psychiatrist Dr Rima Mukherjee said. The authorities felt the need for such a session with the parents.

“The alumni association arranged this session when it was noticed that parents are now more inclined to academics and marks and

not much for these activities,” Sister Anna Maria, principal, St Joseph’s Convent at Chandannagar said.

“This is the first time a direct interaction with parents has taken place. More such meetings where parents can talk about the changing modes and changing values in their lives and how they should deal with it would be organised,” Roy said.

Mandira Bose, president of JAAC said that the alumni also facilitated self-defence and communication sessions for senior students along with the parenting meeting.