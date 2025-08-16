‘Let this sacred celebration inspire us...’ Bengal celebrates Janmashtami with fervour, CM greets all

Kolkata: Janmashtami, an annual festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, was celebrated on Saturday with religious fervour and gaiety across the state. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Greeting people, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media posted: “Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.”

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, Abhishek also conveyed his heartfelt greetings to all. In his social media post, he also invoked Lord Krishna to inspire people to cultivate harmony and inner strength. Taking to X, Abhishek said: “May the divine teachings of Lord Krishna, anchored in truth, righteousness, compassion and devotion, serve as a timeless guide for humanity.” He further added: “Let this sacred celebration inspire us to cultivate harmony, inner strength and collective goodwill, enriching both our lives and society at large.” Janmashtami was celebrated for the first time at Digha Jagannath Dham. Janmashtami was celebrated with usual enthusiasm at the ISKCON temple in Mayapur. A special puja was held, and the main temple was decorated with lights, and Sri Krishna and Radha were decorated with flowers. In Shantipur and Nabadweep, Janmashtami was celebrated with great pomp and show. Incidentally, the state government had declared August 16 a holiday under the National Instruments Act, on account of Janmashtami.