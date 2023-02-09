Leprosy: RG Kar Hosp now nodal centre for reconstructive surgery

The department of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has been declared as the nodal centre for reconstructive surgery of leprosy patients.

The nodal centre will provide services throughout the year to districts such as North and South 24-Parganas, Basirhat Health District, Diamond Harbour Health District, Nadia, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore, Nandigram Health District, West Midnapore, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Rampurhat Health District and Murshidabad.

The health department has recently issued an order in this regard announcing the RG Kar Medical College as the nodal centre.The order also said that any patient from any district will, however, be able to avail of the services. The department of plastic and reconstructive surgery department at the RG Kar Medical College will take care of infrastructure issues, and human resources, the order specified.

The nodal centre will cater to a huge number of people from over 10 districts and some of the health districts have been tagged with the RG Kar Medical College. The circular has already been sent to concerned officials and departments.