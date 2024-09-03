Leprosy outbreak: 61 people affected, Dist launches intensive campaign

Alipurduar: The Alipurduar District administration, in collaboration with the District Health Department, has intensified its fight against leprosy following a recent outbreak in the region. Currently, 61 individuals have been diagnosed with the disease in the district.



Starting from September 3 to September 18, health workers will conduct a comprehensive door-to-door survey across four blocks in the district—Alipurduar Block No. 2, Falakata, Kalchini, and Madarihat—to identify any new cases. Simultaneously, a robust awareness campaign will be carried out to educate the public about leprosy prevention and treatment. In a recent meeting held at the Dooars Kanya administrative building, District Magistrate R. Vimala emphasized the need for swift action. “For 15 days, starting September 3, health department teams will be visiting households in the four blocks. If any new cases are detected, treatment will be initiated immediately. We urge everyone to cooperate fully. With timely treatment, leprosy is completely curable,” she said.

The District Health Department has assured that all 61 currently infected individuals are in stable condition and receiving the necessary medication. To further bolster the initiative, the block administrations will conduct similar meetings at the local level, and informational posters will soon be distributed throughout the affected areas.

Leprosy, a disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium lepromatosis, primarily affects the skin, mucous membranes, peripheral nerves, eyes, and respiratory system. It spreads through respiratory droplets and, in some cases, insect bites. If diagnosed early, leprosy can be completely cured, preventing the physical, mental, and social challenges often associated with the disease.