Leprosy cases decline in Jalpaiguri

The district has witnessed a decline in the number of leprosy cases, attributed to increased awareness about the disease and the proactive identification and treatment of patients.

The Leprosy Control department of the Jalpaiguri district Health department reports a significant decrease in new cases compared to the previous year, emphasising the dedicated efforts of its staff.

Dr Trideb Das, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) 2, stated: “The successful control of this disease is solely attributable to the hard work of our department’s staff.”

From April to March in the last financial year, 113 leprosy cases were detected, while from March to December, only 84 new cases emerged. The Leprosy Control department highlights the importance of ongoing efforts, emphasising that the disease can spread through untreated individuals and, additionally, via sneezing and coughing in those with low immunity.

Continuous vigilance is maintained throughout the year, with ASHA workers examining 100 individuals monthly in their respective areas while simultaneously raising awareness about leprosy. A total of 1615 ASHA workers are engaged in this crucial work across the district.

Additionally, campaigns, including leprosy case detection camps and awareness programs, are conducted annually. Students in schools and colleges are also actively informed about leprosy.