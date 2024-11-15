Lepchakha all set to become first ‘dark destination’ of Bengal

Alipurduar: Lepchakha, a settlement atop the Buxa Hills, is all set to become the first “dark destination” in Bengal. This was proclaimed during the flag off of the Buxa Living Heritage Festival on Friday in the Buxa Hills in Alipurduar.

“As per the tourism parlance, where night skies are visible clearly are called Dark Destinations. This is for the first time a dark destination is being promoted for tourism in Bengal,” stated Raj Basu of Association for Conservation and Tourism (ACT). Telescopes have been installed for stargazing. Lepchakha, with its clear skies, offers the perfect environment for stargazing.

The Buxa Living Heritage Festival was flagged off on Friday at Buxa Hill within the Buxa Tiger Reserve in Kalchini block, Alipurduar district with traditional Buddhist rituals on the day of the full moon, marking the start of a three-day cultural celebration. Organised by ACT with support from the Alipurduar District Administration, the event has attracted visitors from India, Bhutan, and Nepal. The event also aims to showcase the culture, food, clothing and traditions of the Dukpa community to an international audience. Festival-goers will have the opportunity to take guided tours of key attractions, including Buxa Fort, Lepchakha, Ochulong and Tasigaon.

Local officials from Alipurduar district along with representatives from Bhutan’s Chukha district, are expected to attend on Saturday, with Bhutan India Friendship Association Secretary General Thinle Gundu also scheduled to participate. The festival’s goals include cultural preservation, community engagement, sustainable tourism promotion, and supporting the economic development of the Dukpa community, the only Dukpa village in India. Oshan Lepcha, one of the festival convenors, said: “We consider Buxa as ‘Little Bhutan’ in India. The Dukpa community here has its own language, religion and culture, which many are unaware of. Some Dukparas do not even speak Dzongkha. The festival will showcase traditional Dukpa food, games and more. We encourage local guides to lead tours and stargazing.”

Pinco Dukpa, festival secretary, added: “This is the first time such a festival is being held in our village. We’re excited for the cultural events, fashion shows and traditional sports like archery.”

The Dukpa community of Buxa Hills, part of India since the Treaty of Sinchula in 1864, consists of around 3,000 people spread across 13 villages.