Leopards move to open enclosures at South Khayerbari after 14 yrs in captivity

Alipurduar: Tourists visiting South Khayerbari will now see leopards roaming in open enclosures instead of being confined to iron cages. After spending 14 years behind bars, the big cats at the South Khayerbari Leopard Rescue Centre have been given partial freedom following a directive from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

Four leopards—Nabab, Ram, Bir and Jamuna—have already been released into a newly-developed 20-hectare enclosure, where they can freely move in and out of their cages. The initiative has been welcomed by both visitors and tourism stakeholders.

“Be it humans or animals, no one can remain healthy in captivity for long. That is why we have tried to give them at least some freedom,” said Parveen Kaswan, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Jaldapara. The move marks a major shift from 2011, when the CZA shut down Bengal’s only open leopard safari at South Khayerbari due to lack of space. The earlier safari covered just 5 hectares, far short of the 20 hectares mandated by regulations. Since then, leopards were kept in cramped 10-by-10-foot cages. Now, with the expansion of the enclosure, the animals are being gradually released on an experimental basis. Since the area has no prey base, the leopards will continue to be fed raw meat near the cages. To enrich their environment, forest officials have also added raised resting platforms, hanging tires for physical activity, and wooden logs for scratching.

Currently, 24 leopards, including 22 adults and 2 cubs, live at the rescue centre. Beat Officer Parthasarathi Sinha and veterinarian Utpal Sharma have been overseeing their care since 2005. “Whenever they feel hungry, they come inside the cages. If it’s too hot outside, they return. And when they wish, they roam free again. The jungle-like setup has clearly made them happier,” Sinha said. Local tourism operators also see potential benefits. Jaharlal Saha, President of the Jaldapara Lodge Owners’ Welfare Association, said, “We welcome this initiative of the Forest department. We are also proposing the creation of a mini zoo here.”