Leopard’s chicken hunt ends in fall into well

Jalpaiguri: A dramatic incident unfolded at Ashok Line of Indong Tea Estate in Matiali when a leopard, after hunting a chicken inside a household, accidentally fell into a well and remained trapped for hours.

According to locals, the leopard had stealthily entered the house of Shuknath Goala, a tea garden worker, around 4 am on Friday. After leaping onto a ceiling coop and snatching a chicken, the big cat miscalculated its jump in the darkness and plunged into the family’s well, still clutching on to its prey. Unable to escape, the distressed leopard roared continuously, waking up residents.

Goala said: “At first, I couldn’t figure out what was happening. Only when I went near the well did I see the leopard inside, panicking and roaring.” He immediately informed garden authorities, following which the Khunia Wildlife Squad rushed to the spot.

By morning, large crowds gathered around Shuknath’s house, surrounding the well. Many people clicked photos and recorded videos, adding to the chaos. Forest officials initially lowered a wooden platform into the well to assist the animal but eventually tranquilized it before lifting it out with a net at around 3 pm. “The well was very deep. After tranquilisation, the leopard was rescued safely and taken to Gorumara Forest for treatment. It will be released later,” said Sajal Kumar De, Ranger of the Khunia Wildlife Squad.