Leopard trapped in Forest dept cage in Matiali Block

Jalpaiguri: An adult leopard was captured in a Forest department-installed cage in the Padri Kuthi area of Chalsar, Matiali block, on Sunday morning. The big cat was lured using a goat as bait.

Local residents first became aware of the leopard’s presence when they heard its roars. Upon investigating, they found the animal trapped inside the cage. As the news spread, a large crowd gathered at the site. The incident was promptly reported to the Khunia Squad of the forest department.

A team led by Ranger Sajal Kumar Dey arrived at the location and safely rescued the leopard along with the cage. Officials stated that the animal will be released into the

Gorumara Forest.

Residents of the area have been on edge in recent weeks due to frequent leopard attacks. Several goats and pigs had been taken from nearby homes after dusk, prompting the installation of the cage nearly 20-25 days ago. With the leopard now captured, locals have expressed a sense of relief.