Leopard trapped in Falakata

In the early hours of Thursday, a fully-grown female leopard was successfully trapped in the Karjipara area of Dalgaon Basti in Jateshwar-I Gram Panchayat, located in the Falakata Block of Alipurduar.

This capture follows a recent incident in which a leopard suddenly attacked Gorachad Karjee while he was herding cows on the riverbank near his house on Tuesday. He was subsequently admitted to Birpara State General Hospital with severe injuries.

Responding to the urgent demands of local residents, the Jaldapara Forest department set up cages baited with goats. The local people speculate that the leopard ventured into the locality from the forest, likely seeking easy prey from nearby tea plantations.

Over the past month, extensive areas of forests and tea plantations in Falakata and the Madarihat-Birpara blocks have faced destruction due to the threat of

leopard attacks.

The roar of the leopard woke up the local residents on Thursday morning. The forest staff of the Madarihat Range of the Jaldapara Forest Division rescued the leopard after receiving the news.

The Forest department has stated that the rescued leopard will be released into the forest. However, they will keep a special eye on the concerned area.