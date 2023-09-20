Leopard trapped in Falakata

: In the early hours of Wednesday, a fully-grown female leopard was successfully trapped in the Karaibari area of Jateswar-I Gram Panchayat in Falakata, Alipurduar.

This capture follows the recent incident in which a leopard had attacked three children in Dalgaon Forest village on Sunday night. Responding to the demands of local residents, the Jaldapara Forest department had set up cages using goats as bait.The forest staff from the Madarihat Range safely relocated the leopard to Jaldapara National Park.

Sandeep Berwal, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Jaldapara Forest Division, stated: “We cannot confirm that the captured leopard is the same one that attacked three children in Dalgaon Forest. We are closely monitoring the leopard and our next step will be determined after careful consideration.” Currently, the captured leopard is being kept under observation at the NWC beat in Jaldapara.