Leopard terror sparks safety measures at Majherdabri Tea Garden

Alipurduar: A surge in leopard attacks at Majherdabri Tea Garden has prompted authorities to take emergency safety measures. Over the past 15 days, three people, including two tea garden workers, have been injured in separate incidents, triggering widespread concern among residents and labourers.

In response, the garden management has identified leopard-prone zones and erected large warning hoardings. The Damanpur (East) Range of the Buxa Tiger Reserve has set up three baited cages in two sensitive sections of the estate, though the leopard remains elusive. To reduce the risk of encounters, workers now begin their day with loud noises—bursting firecrackers and banging tin—to scare the animal away. Entry into the garden is strictly prohibited after 6 pm. Students have been advised to travel in groups and awareness campaigns have been conducted for parents and local residents.

“Every worker in our tea garden is like a member of our family,” said Chinmoy Dhar, Manager of Majherdabri Tea Garden. “To ensure their safety, we have alerted both the Forest department and local police. The Forest department has been extremely supportive. While leopard sightings aren’t new in our area, the sudden rise in attacks has put us in a challenging situation.”

Locals believe the leopard may have returned to the estate to give birth. Several workers reported that most sightings occur in the early morning or after sunset across multiple sections of the garden. Over the past ten days, several domestic animals, including goats, chickens, ducks and stray dogs, have mysteriously disappeared from nearby homes. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, as the tea garden community remains on high alert.