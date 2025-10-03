Leopard strikes near Kherkata village, local survives close call

Jalpaiguri: Fear returned to Kherkata in the Jalpaiguri district as a leopard attack occurred near the village. Fortunately, 55-year-old Budhu Oraon narrowly escaped the predator.

The incident comes weeks after tragedy struck the same area. On September 16, a minor, Asmit Roy, was dragged from his home courtyard by a leopard, and his mangled body was later recovered. The recent attack happened near Asmit’s house, raising concern among villagers and forest authorities. Locals said Budhu had gone behind his house to tend to his cattle when the leopard appeared. The area, densely covered with bushes, falls under the Kherkata beat forest—a known leopard habitat. After Asmit’s death, the Forest department installed seven traps, but the animal remains at large.

Budhu received primary treatment at Sulkapara Rural Hospital and was discharged. The incident has heightened fear, with villagers avoiding isolated spots near the forest. Ranger Ashesh Pal of Daina Range said: “Our intensive surveillance continues unabated.

We are committed to ensuring villagers’ safety and capturing the leopard soon.”