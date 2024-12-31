Leopard scare grips Telipara after half-eaten goat found

Jalpaiguri: Gorumara Wildlife Division officials captured two leopards from the vicinity of Telipara on Monday, following a scare that has gripped the region. Panic erupted after the half-eaten body of a goat was discovered near BR Ambedkar School on Sunday.

The incident occurred in an area with two schools in the vicinity — BR Ambedkar School and Kartik Oraon Hindi School—which cater to students from classes V to VIII.

Several residents had reported sightings of a leopard nearby, fueling fears that the predator may still be lurking in the region.

Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Teacher-in-Charge of BR Ambedkar School, said: “We immediately informed the circle inspector and school authorities about the incident. Meanwhile, parents remain understandably anxious about their children’s safety.” Dwija Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of the Gorumara Wildlife Division, assured the public that the situation was under control said: “Personnel from the Moraghat Range Office and Binnaguri Wildlife Squad have been deployed to handle the situation. Two leopards have been caught.

One leopard was tranquillised and captured on Sunday night and another was captured on Monday. A cage has been set up with the remains of the goat near the schools to attract any remaining predators.”