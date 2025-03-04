Leopard rescued from household kitchen in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: A sense of panic spread in Sukdhaner Kuthi area of Patla Khawa Gram Panchayat, Cooch Behar-II block, on Tuesday morning when a leopard entered the kitchen of a local household.

According to local sources, the leopard was first spotted inside the temple of Tarun Roy’s house. Recounting the incident, Roy said: “We saw the leopard in the morning. It caught a goat, but when we managed to free the goat, the animal entered my house from the back. This created an atmosphere of fear among the residents.”

Upon receiving the information, forest officials from the Cooch Behar Division, along with the Rapid Response Team and personnel from the Chilapata Range of Jaldapara Wildlife Division, reached the spot. The area was cordoned off and a large crowd gathered as officials took precautions to contain the situation. The house was secured with nets and a tranquilising team was deployed. After carefully tranquilising the leopard, officials placed it in a cage and transported it to the Chilapata Range. ADFO of Cooch Behar Division, Bijan Nath, confirmed that compensation would be provided to the owner of the goat. DFO Jaldapara Wildlife Division, Parveen Kaswan, stated: “The entire operation was conducted smoothly without any injury to humans.

Following a health check-up by a veterinary officer, the adult male leopard was released back into the wild.”