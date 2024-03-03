Leopard population soars 200% in North Bengal

: The All India Leopard Estimation Survey Report reveals a surge in the leopard population across 20 states, with a remarkable 200 per cent growth specifically in North Bengal. However, the Forest department is expressing concerns about the escalating man-animal conflicts.

The fifth chapter of the ‘All India Leopard Estimation’ report, released by the Central government on Thursday, is rife with apprehensions and worries. According to the report, a significant 67 per cent of leopards in the country roam beyond these protected zones.

The report notes that in 2018, the leopard count in the country stood at 12,852, but by 2022, it had increased to 13,874, marking a substantial increase of more than a thousand. Bhaskar JV, Chief Conservator of Forest (Northern Range), acknowledged the rise in leopard numbers, stating: “It is true that the number of leopards has increased. However, in the previous count, leopards were only surveyed in forest areas like Buxa and Jaldapara. This time, the survey covers North Bengal, where the leopard population in the forest has also increased due to a healthier environment. Yet, the concerning challenge is the rise in leopard numbers in tea plantations outside the forest. This poses repeated tough tests for the Forest department.”

Several leopard attacks have been observed in the tea plantation areas of North Bengal this year, leading the Forest department to cage several leopards in the localities.

According to the published report, the 2018 census recorded 83 leopards in North Bengal, compared to 233 in the 2022 census, indicating a growth rate close to 200 per cent. Leopards have not only increased in Bengal but also in the northeastern states, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Environmentalist Victor Basu commented: “The transition from 83 to 233 is a positive aspect of leopard conservation, demonstrating that the ideal food and habitat for leopards are guaranteed here. However, a new challenge arises during November to March when female leopards leave their forest dens, seeking refuge in tea garden drains to give birth. This period witnesses a peak in human-leopard conflicts, necessitating heightened vigilance.”