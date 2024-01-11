Leopard on prowl sparks fear, Forest dept installs 6 cages

Alipurduar: Several leopards have been reported on the prowl in the vicinity surrounding Jaldapara National Park, prompting the Forest department to intensify efforts with the installation of six cages in different locations. The department also plans to conduct awareness campaigns in the nearby localities and tea garden areas.



Residents of tea garden and forest-adjacent villages have received advisories from the Forest department, urging them not to venture alone at night. Riding bicycles or motorcycles alone in tea garden areas during night time is also discouraged. Additionally, the department recommends against going to the forest to use toilets at night, emphasising the importance of staying in groups of two or three.

Vigilance over children and elders is stressed.

On Wednesday, a 9-year-old girl, Pratiksha was found dead in Birpara Tea Garden. She had been missing since Sunday. There were multiple injury marks on her body. This has further heightened fears of leopard attacks. In response, the Forest department has set up two cages with bait in the Birpara Tea Garden and nearby forest areas.

Navjeet De, the Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara National Park, stated: “Two cages have been set up in the Birpara Tea Plantation area on Thursday. Tomorrow, awareness campaigns will be initiated in various areas adjacent to the forest.”

Over the past four months, four individuals have lost their lives in leopard attacks in Dalgaon, Tashati and the Birpara Tea Garden area. Despite the capture of leopards in the last three months, concerns persist about the prevalence of leopards in these areas. The Forest department has set up six cages near Jaldapara National Park to address the ongoing threat.

Meanwhile, in the Newtown area of Alipurduar town, concerns have arisen about an unknown animal. A trap camera was placed near Madhabmore and a cage was installed in coordination with the Buxa Tiger Reserve. The administration has requested residents not to unnecessarily panic.