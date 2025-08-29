Leopard kills 11-year-old in Nagrakata; fear and widespread panic grip Kuthabari Village

Jalpaiguri: Panic gripped Kuthabari Village under Angrabhasa-II Panchayat of Nagrakata after a leopard dragged away and killed a child on Wednesday night.

According to local sources, 11-year-old Karimul Haque, son of Khalil Rahman, was playing outside his home around 7 pm when a leopard suddenly entered the village. The animal pounced on the Class VI student, bit his neck, and dragged him into a nearby brinjal field. Despite villagers rushing to the spot, the child could not saved. The incident has left parents in Kuthabari terrified, with many keeping their children confined indoors. Villagers claimed the leopard has been roaming the area for several days and has made multiple attempts at attacking children. They also fear that the disappearance of 13-year-old Ayan Munda, missing for five days, could be linked to a leopard attack.

Sudipta Munda, a villager, said: “Three days ago, 13-year-old Ayan was standing in the courtyard in the evening. Since then, he has been missing. We feel, like Karimul, Ayan too might have been taken away by the leopard. A missing complaint has already been

filed with the police.”

Several other residents narrated close encounters. Moktar Hossain said: “Three days ago, a leopard entered my courtyard while my two children were with me. I pushed them inside and punched the leopard in the face to drive it away.” Another villager, Ankita Munda, recalled chasing away a leopard with a stick while her daughter was playing outside. On Thursday, senior officials from the Jalpaiguri Forest Division, Gorumara Wildlife Division, and the District Police visited the village and assured residents of support.

Bikas V, DFO of Jalpaiguri Forest Division, said: “The leopard population has increased in the Dooars tea gardens. In Kuthabari, the animal has mainly targeted children during evenings. We have begun awareness campaigns and advised residents to move in groups, ensure children are accompanied after dusk, keep livestock secured, and clear bushes around houses. Our staff is patrolling the area and cages have been set up.”