Leopard gets trapped in tea garden fence, rescued

Jalpaiguri: A leopard was trapped in an iron wire fence at a tea garden in the vicinity of South Dhupjhora Kayet Para on Friday morning. The Forest department personnel swiftly arrived at the scene, tranquilised the leopard and safely released it back into the forest.

As news of the incident spread, a crowd gathered, including tourists from nearby resorts, drawn by the sight of the trapped leopard. Forest workers from the Dhupjhora beat and Khunia squad, along with local police, cordoned off the area to ensure safety during the rescue operation.

Sajal Kumar Dey, ranger of the Khunia Squad, stated: “Upon receiving the alert, our team quickly tranquilised the full-grown leopard and successfully rescued it. The leopard will be taken to the Lataguri Nature Interpretation Centre for initial care, after which further actions will be determined by higher authorities.”

The area adjacent to Gorumara Forest is known for occasional wildlife movements, including elephants and leopards. Local residents reported previous sightings of leopards in the tea gardens and have urged the Forest department to install traps to manage wildlife interactions and enhance safety.