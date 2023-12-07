Leopard found dead near Kajli River

Alipurduar: On Thursday morning, the carcass of a full-grown leopard was discovered on the banks of the Kajli River in the Dhulagaon Bazar area, Alipurduar. In response to the information received, the Madarihat Range staff of the Jaldapara Forest department retrieved the leopard’s carcass for post-mortem.



According to Forest department sources, preliminary investigations suggest that the leopard was beaten to death. Fresh bleeding marks around the leopard’s mouth could be seen. Further inquiry revealed that a local resident was initially injured in a leopard attack while attempting to tie his cows in the area on Thursday morning.

Workers rushed from nearby fields hearing the victim’s cries and attacked the leopard that had ventured into the area from the Khairbari Forest. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police force from Jateshwar Outpost, along with the foresters reached the location. The Jateshwar outpost police have initiated an investigation.Navjeet De, the Assistant Wildlife Warden (AWLW) of Jaldapara National Park, stated: “The complete picture will emerge only after the post-mortem examination.”