Leopard dies after being hit by car

Siliguri: A full-grown leopard died after being hit by a car on the National Highway (NH). According to Forest department, the incident took place on Tuesday near Kamala tea garden of Ghoshpukur in Phansidewa block under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad.

According to local sources, a four-wheeler hit the leopard while it was crossing the NH due to which the leopard died on the spot. The police of Phansidewa Police Station and forest staff of Ghoshpukur Range took the carcass to the Range Office. Later, it was sent to Bengal Safari Park for postmortem. CCTV footage is being examined to identify the car and driver.