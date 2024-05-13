Leopard cat gives birth to cub at Bengal Safari Park

Siliguri: After five cubs of Royal Bengal Tigress Sheela, a new guest arrived at Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri. The leopard cat of the park gave birth to two cubs. However, out of the two, one cub died and the other is undergoing treatment.

The cub that survived is now out of danger after undergoing prolonged treatment at Safari’s newly-constructed modern hospital.

Since birth, veterinarians have kept the cub under surveillance because the cub did not receive its mother’s care. The other cub died due to its mother’s negligence.

According to Park sources, two leopard cats were born on April 9 at the night shelter of leopard cats at Bengal

Safari Park.

One of the male cubs died within an hour of birth. The mother cat did not nurse the other cub, hence its condition started deteriorating rapidly.

The park authorities quickly shifted the cub to the neonatal unit of the Safari Animal Hospital. A veterinary panel was constituted and treatment commenced. Supplements and other vitamins, essential for the cub were given.

Saurav Chowdhury, Member Secretary of the State Zoo Authority, said: “Such behavior is seen among animals. Many of them do not take care of their cubs after birth. However, we have managed to save this cub. It is now completely healthy.” The park currently has a total of six leopard cats, including this cub. This includes three males and three females.

Meanwhile, for the first time, two leopards, Rimjhim and Garima, gave birth to seven cubs at Rasikbil Nature Tourism Centre in Cooch Behar. The number of leopards in the centre has increased to 12. Bijan Kumar Nath, Additional Divisional Forest Officer (ADFO), said: “Rimjhim has four cubs and Garima has three. Mother and children are all healthy. Vets are always keeping an eye on them.”

According to Forest department sources, Garima gave birth to three cubs on April 2 and Rimjhim gave birth to four more cubs on April 14. Currently, the mothers and their children are kept separately in two night shelters.