Leopard carcass found near Gairkata Tea Estate

Jalpaiguri: Panic gripped the Gairkata Tea Estate area on Thursday morning after the carcass of a middle-aged leopard was discovered near the Hindu Para Division.

Tea garden workers, on their way to work, were the first to spot the animal’s body lying near the division and immediately alerted the

Moraghat Range Office and the Binnaguri Wildlife squad.

A team of forest officials rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass. Preliminary investigation indicates that the leopard may have died only a few hours earlier, though the exact cause of death remains uncertain.

According to Forest Department sources, the carcass has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death.

The discovery has created a sense of fear among local residents and tea garden workers, as officials probe whether other wild animals are active in the vicinity.