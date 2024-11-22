Leopard captured in Mathura Tea Estate

Alipurduar: A 12-year-old male leopard was captured in the Mathura Tea Estate of Alipurduar district on Friday morning by Chilapata Range forest staff. The leopard, which had been roaming near Section No. 1 of the tea garden, had struck fear among residents and tea workers. Following complaints from locals, forest officials set up a cage in the area and closely monitored the situation, particularly for the safety of school-going children.

The leopard was successfully captured early on Friday. It was later examined by the veterinary officer of Jaldapara National Park and given initial treatment. The Rapid Response Team and Chilapata Range staff subsequently released the animal into the deep forest of Chilapata. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Praveen Kaswan confirmed the operation, saying: “A male adult leopard was captured in the Mathura Tea Garden Friday morning. It was examined and treated before being released into the Chilapata forest.”