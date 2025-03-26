Leopard captured at Kilkote Tea Garden

Jalpaiguri: An adult leopard was trapped in a forest department cage at Kilkote Tea Garden on Tuesday morning. The big cat was lured using a goat as bait. As news of the capture spread, a large crowd gathered at the site. The incident was immediately reported to the Khunia Squad of the Forest department.

A team led by Khunia Range Officer Sajal Kumar Dey arrived at the location and safely removed the leopard along with the cage. “After an initial health assessment, the leopard will be released into the Gorumara Forest,” Dey stated. Over the past few days, frequent leopard sightings and attacks had left villagers in fear.

Several goats and pigs had been taken from homes after dusk, forcing residents to stay indoors in the evenings. In response to these incidents, the Forest department had installed a baited cage in Section 11 of the tea garden two days ago.With the leopard now captured, locals have expressed a sense of relief.