Leopard captured at Juranti Tea Garden

Jalpaiguri: A full-grown leopard was captured on Tuesday morning at Juranti Tea Garden in Matiali block.

The Forest department had set up a cage with a goat as bait in Section 19, following reports of repeated leopard attacks. Locals heard the leopard’s roar at dawn and found it trapped. The Khunia Squad of the Forest department arrived soon after and took the leopard away. Officials later released it into the Gorumara forest. Residents had been living in fear as the leopard had been snatching goats and pigs from nearby homes for several days.

The successful capture has brought relief to the area. Juranti Tea Garden has reported leopard incidents in the past as well, with several workers injured in earlier attacks.