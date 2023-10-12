leopard caged in tea garden

ALIPURDUAR: An adult leopard, which was roaming in the Beach Tea Estate in the Kalchini block of Alipurduar district, was successfully captured on Thursday. The Forest department had laid a trap a month ago and the big cat eventually fell into it. Garden workers found the leopard caged in the out-division of the garden. The forest staff from the Nilpara range transported the leopard to the Jaldapara National Park. Navjeet De, the Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara National Park, stated: “After a checkup the leopard was released successfully in the Jaldapara Forest.”

