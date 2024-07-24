Leopard caged in Neoranadi Tea Garden

JALPAIGURI: A leopard that was roaming in Neoranadi Tea Garden, in the Kumlai Gram Panchayat area of Malbazar, was successfully caged on Tuesday morning. The Forest department had set up the cage in section-1 of the plantation four days ago in response to frequent leopard sightings in the area. Forest staff from the Mal squad promptly rescued the leopard upon receiving the report and released it into Gorumara Forest. Another leopard was captured from the same plantation last Friday.