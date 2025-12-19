Leopard attacks on kids reported year-round in Dooars tea estates

Jalpaiguri: A spate of incidents in which leopards have carried away children from tea garden areas in the Nagrakata and Banarhat blocks of the Dooars has triggered serious concern, with a preliminary Forest department study pointing to alarming trends. Large stretches of several major tea estates have effectively turned into open habitats for leopards, intensifying human-wildlife conflict.

Forest officials have observed a significant shift in attack patterns. While leopard attacks were earlier largely reported during winter, recent incidents indicate that the animals are now attacking people even in summer. Children left alone during a narrow evening window —between late afternoon and nightfall—appear to be the primary targets. More than ten such incidents have been reported from Banarhat and Nagrakata over the past year.

The sharp rise in the leopard population has further aggravated the situation. Beyond awareness campaigns among residents, the Jalpaiguri Forest Division has begun consulting senior officials and wildlife experts to assess whether leopard behaviour is changing and to identify additional preventive measures.

Jalpaiguri Forest Division DFO Bikash V said the moist and humid environment of tea gardens provides ideal cover for leopards. “Traditionally, leopards tend to attack more during winter. However, from July to September, even in hot weather, we are witnessing attacks on children and adults. In several cases, leopards are grabbing and carrying away children. These findings have emerged from our preliminary study, and we are seeking expert guidance,” he said.

Forest department sources said several tea estates — including Moraghat, Diana, Mogalkata, Binnaguri, Totapara, Red Bank, Surendranagar and Dharanipur — are choked with dense bushes and overgrown vegetation, creating ideal habitats for leopards. Freely grazing cattle, goats and pigs in and around tea gardens have become easy prey, while overgrowth near residential areas has reduced visibility.

Most leopard attacks have reportedly occurred between 6 pm and 7 pm. Despite repeated awareness drives urging residents not to leave children unattended after dusk, negligence continues, the DFO said. He noted that unchecked undergrowth and rising leopard numbers have pushed animals into tea estates and fringe villages, prompting coordinated preventive measures.