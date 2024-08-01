Leopard attack in Jalpaiguri injures 7

Jalpaiguri: Seven people, including a child, were injured in a leopard attack near the Nepuchapur tea garden in the Mal block of Jalpaiguri late on Tuesday night. The Mal Wildlife Squad responded immediately and all injured were taken to Malbazar Super



Specialty Hospital.

Locals first spotted the leopard in the Nepuchapur tea garden on Tuesday afternoon. As the news spread, many residents gathered to see the animal. By evening, the crowd had grown significantly. Suddenly, the leopard emerged from the tea bushes, attacking four-year-old Ayan Roy. His grandfather, Gauranga Roy, intervened, and the leopard then attacked him before fleeing back into the tea garden, injuring several others in the process.

According to hospital sources, besides Gauranga and Ayan Roy, five others were injured. Five victims were discharged after initial treatment, while Ayan and Gauranga Roy remain under medical care.

Sunita Munda, a member of the Kumlai Gram Panchayat, stated, “Seven people, including a child, were injured in the leopard attack. The forest department has been informed and is attempting to capture the leopard. They may install a cage as it has not been caught yet.”