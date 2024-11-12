Legendary Bengali theatre icon Manoj Mitra passes away at 86

Kolkata: Famous Bengali theatre personality Manoj Mitra, known for writing and directing farces and fantasies to highlight social and political issues, died at a hospital here on Tuesday due to old-age related ailments, family sources said.

Mitra was 86. According to a doctor, Mitra breathed his last at around 8.50 am on Tuesday. "He was admitted to the hospital on November 3 with several illnesses. His condition kept on deteriorating and today at around 8.50 am he left us," the doctor said. The octogenarian was earlier admitted to hospital on September 20 with breathing issues, imbalance of sodium and potassium among other health-related issues, doctors said. He was discharged from the hospital on September end. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over the passing away of Mitra and described it as an irreplaceable loss to Bengali cinema and theatre. "Saddened by the demise of the famous actor, director and playwright, 'Banga Bibhushan' Manoj Mitra today morning," she posted on X. "He had been a leading personality in our theatre and film worlds and his contributions have been immense. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and admirers," she added.

West Bengal Education Minister and actor-theatre personality Bratya Basu in a social media post traced the illustrious career of Manoj Mitra and offered his deep condolences to the bereaved family and his countless followers. Veteran playwright and actor Arun Mukhopadhyay described his contemporary Manoj Mitra as a leading light in a unique genre of Bengali theatre which was populist entertaining and yet had social message. He was also equally versatile in group theatre which is also called 'anyo dharar natok', Mukhopadhyay said. "Manoj was versatile and such people are leaving us without their places being filled," he said. Young Theatre personality and actor Sohini Sengupta said "I recall so many memories of adda sessions attended by him in which my parents and many others would present." "At times he had differences with my father Rudraprasad Sengupta on the issues of theatre which is natural between two creative personalities and that would never come in the way of their bonding," she said. "Such a stalwart will never come back again. Though Manoj Kaku was ailing and had been in critical condition several times in past, yet his death is a rude jolt," she said. Theatre personality-director Debesh chattopadhyay said Manoj Mitra had some times back been part of my theatre production and delivered an incredible performance. "He hailed from Satkhira in Bangladesh like me. I have lost a guardian. I remember how he embraced me during our last meet at Kalyani two years back and insisted on taking a selfie together," Chattopadhyay said. The West Bengal government's Information and Cultural Affairs department said in a statement that Mitra's body will be kept at the state-run Rabindra Sadan complex from 3 pm to enable people to pay their last respect. Famous for his stellar performance in Tapan Sinha's film 'Banchharamer Bagan', Mitra has also acted in the legendary director Satyajit Ray's classics such as 'Ghare Baire' and 'Ganashatru'. Bancharamer Bagan was based on Mitra's play 'Sajano Bagaan'. Known for his comedy and antagonist roles, Mitra has also acted in films of Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Basu Chatterjee, Tarun Majumdar, Shakti Samanta and Goutam Ghose.