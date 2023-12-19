Legal expenses: Higher Edu dept seeks clarification

Kolkata: The Higher Education department sought clarification regarding legal expenses incurred by different state-aided universities within five days from registrars. They have sought details on amount incurred, whether such expenses were incurred with permission from finance committees and whether the advocates are empanelled advocates of the universities, amongst other details.



After alarms were raised over the Governor’s directive asking state universities to bear the legal expenses of the advocates appearing in connection with the SLP being heard in the Supreme Court, another information on Calcutta University transferring Rs 9,90,000 to an advocate appearing in the case had surfaced.