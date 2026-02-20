Legal battle intensifies between Mimi Chakraborty & Bangaon event organiser

KOLKATA: In January, at an event in Bangaon, an altercation broke out between Bengali actress and ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty and Tanay Shastri. Following the incident, the actress lodged a complaint at the police station.



Tanay was arrested and later granted bail. However, now he has sent a legal notice to Mimi, claiming Rs 20 lakh. It has been alleged that the actress arrived later than the scheduled time at the event. Tanay is being represented by his lawyer and also BJP leader Tarunjyoti Tiwari.

The actress, meanwhile, has also sent a legal notice of Rs 2 crore to Tanay. The notice stated that the demand was for defamation, mental harassment, and humiliation.

In January, the actress was scheduled to attend an event at Nayagram in Bangaon. The actress went on stage around 11.45 pm.

It has been alleged that during the programme, Tanay interrupted her performance and asked her to step down from the stage, which left her feeling insulted.

Tanay, however, claimed that Mimi had arrived late at the event. Meanwhile, Mimi also appeared before the Bongaon court to record a confidential statement.