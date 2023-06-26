‘Legal action to be taken against video clippings on social media’

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress (TMC) district president of South Dinajpur Mrinal Sarkar on Monday hinted at taking legal action against the video clippings that went viral on social media.



Three video clippings went viral on social media on Sunday. In one video, a person offered him money to get a post at Gram Panchayat Pradhan.

In the second video, Sarkar was seen sitting in front of liquor and food. In the third video, he was seen enjoying a dance party that was performed by the bar dancers in a hotel.

Sarkar on Monday conducted a press conference and said: “The video of eating and drinking was an old video of the last Durga Puja. In the video where money was offered to me, I did not say anything about it. Rather I did not pay attention to his words. There was no mention of taking money anywhere in the video.”

He alleged that the BJP is desperately trying to release old videos in the market before the elections.