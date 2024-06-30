Left Union sweeps KMC’s cooperative credit society election unopposed

Kolkata: Even as the Left-Front could not bag any seats in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections in the state, it has managed to sweep a cooperative society election of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) unopposed.

It was learnt that candidates of Left unions, mainly CITU, have managed to sweep the polls of KMC’s south suburban unit staff cooperative credit society. The Left claimed that neither the TMC nor the BJP could field their candidates in this election, paving the way for the Left union candidates winning unopposed. The election was held for filling up 12 posts of directors. Among three opposing candidates, one was from SC category while two others were women candidates. Due to lack of other opposing candidates from unions of other political parties, all 12 director positions were bagged by Left union candidates.

It was learnt that this cooperative society has been running since 1976 and mostly under the leadership of Left union CITU. However, a few years back the Trinamool-led state government had dissolved the board and brought it under the control of its Cooperative department, according to the Left. Several protests have been staged since then. Finally, the state government decided to give back control to the municipal workers and for which it announced the elections. On July 10, the newly-elected members will hold their first meeting where the chairman of the board will be elected, it was learnt.

Left leaders believe it was a breather for its workers at a time when its electoral performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Bengal was unsatisfactory, Further, the Left has also fielded candidates in three out of the four Assembly seats that are bound for bypolls on July 10.

Left leadership believes this would be another chance for them to make an entry into the Bengal Assembly ahead of the 2026 state elections.