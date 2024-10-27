Left leader suspended for ‘harassing’ scribe

Kolkata: Following allegations of harassment by a female journalist, CPI(M) has temporarily suspended its veteran leader Tanmay Bhattacharya till a probe by the party’s internal committee on the matter is completed.

On Sunday afternoon, the female scribe went live on Facebook to share her allegations, claiming that during a morning interview, Tanmay sat on her lap. The journalist alleged this wasn’t the first instance of inappropriate behaviour by Tanmay. CPi(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty expressed concern over the situation, commenting: “I watched the Facebook live and found it troubling. However, we are not like other parties. It’s important to remember that we have expelled individuals from our party for

character issues.” When asked about potential actions against Tanmay, Sujan indicated that the party would follow its internal procedures in handling the matter.

In a Press conference later that evening, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim condemned Tanmay’s actions and announced that he had been suspended from the party. Salim acknowledged the journalist’s distress and reiterated that the party does not condone such behaviour, stating that the internal complaint committee will take the next decision.

The journalist has since filed an FIR at the Baranagar Police Station on charges of assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (Sec 74 BNS) and also sexual harassment. She demanded a transparent investigation. When contacted, Tanmay Bhattacharya expressed his astonishment at the allegations.