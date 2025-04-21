Left Front's Brigade rally an alliance with BJP: Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday criticised the Left Front's brigade rally, labeling it as an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ghosh claimed that the Left Front's rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata was a strategic move to indirectly support the BJP by dividing the anti-BJP vote in Bengal. He accused the Left of compromising their ideological stance for political gains, pointing out that their actions weaken the opposition to the BJP.

He further alleged that the Left Front’s rally was a spectacle to mislead people, with no substantial agenda to address public issues. He claimed that the Left’s rhetoric against the TMC was a facade to mask their tacit understanding with the BJP.

Highlighting TMC’s consistent fight against the BJP, Ghosh urged voters to recognise the Left’s “duplicity” and support TMC to ensure a strong anti-BJP front in the state.

The Left Front, in response, dismissed Ghosh’s allegations as baseless and accused TMC of resorting to cheap political tactics to discredit their movement.

They emphasised that their rally was aimed at addressing critical issues like unemployment, price rises and alleged misgovernance by both the TMC and BJP. The political slugfest comes amid heightened tensions in Bengal’s political landscape as parties gear up for upcoming elections.