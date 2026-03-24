Left Front releases third list of 15 candidates

Kolkata: The Left Front, on Monday, announced its third list of candidates for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, further advancing its electoral preparations in the state.



The latest list comprises 15 candidates, of which 13 belong to the CPI(M), and two are from the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), indicating continued seat-sharing within the alliance. Among the CPI(M) nominees are leaders such as Tapan Ghosh, Zamiruddin Molla and Shyamal Roy, while Arun Kumar Barma and Jhuma Das represent the AIFB in this phase. With this announcement, the Left Front has now declared candidates for a total of 239 constituencies.

The lists so far reflect a mix of experienced leaders and relatively lesser-known faces, suggesting a calibrated attempt by the Left Front to balance organisational strength with electoral outreach. Prominent names announced earlier include Pasang Sherpa, Basudeb Barman and Anwarul Haque, along with senior leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and CPI(M) central committee member Minakshi Mukherjee.

The Bengal Assembly polls are scheduled to be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.