Left Front names candidates for Basirhat, Diamond Harbour, 3 more seats

Kolkata: Former Sandeshkhali MLA Nirapada Sardar was nominated from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency by the Left Front (LF), while party’s Pratik-Ur-Rahaman will take on Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) leader and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Diamond Harbour. Releasing another list of Front candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, LF chairman Biman Bose also announced its nominees for three more constituencies, taking the total number to 28.



The Front also announced the candidature of Prabir Ghosh of Forward Bloc from Barasat, Tapan Ganguly of CPI from Ghatal and Debdoot Ghosh of CPI(M) from Barrackpore.

The Sandeshkhali Assembly segment, from where Sardar had won in the 2011 state polls but lost in 2016, is situated within the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency in North 24-Parganas district.

The Front earlier announced the names of 23 candidates, including that of CPI(M)’s Bengal state secretary and politburo member Mohammad Salim from Murshidabad.

The Left Front is likely to announce candidates for two more seats — Jaynagar and Mathurapur — and leave 12 for the Congress.With agency inputs