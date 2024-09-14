Left Front leads protest at Lalbazar against CP

KOLKATA: The CPI(M)-led Left Front staged a protest march to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar, on Friday. They demand the resignation of Kolkata Commissioner of Police (CP), Vineet Kumar Goyal. They accused Goyal of mishandling evidence in the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH).



CPI(M) state secretary Md. Selim stated that if they were prevented from proceeding to Lalbazar, they would hold a sit-in demonstration at the location throughout the night.

“From day one of the RG Kar incident, the Kolkata Police commissioner has mishandled the probe for reasons best known to him and the state government. We want him to step down, or our protest will continue,” Selim said.

The Left activists, carrying posters and placards, chanted slogans against the TMC government and called for Goyal to be questioned by the CBI, which is currently investigating the RG Kar case.

The protestors were stopped at the crossing of BB Ganguly street and Fierce lane near the Kolkata Police headquarters, where steel barricades were put up to stop the CPI(M) activists.

By the time of the latest reports, none of the protesters had breached the barricades, though a few had climbed onto them initially.